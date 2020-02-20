Home / The Star News

Defense digs in early; GNC title gets clinched



With their 67-49 win over Mosinee Friday night at Raider Hall, the Medford Raiders clinchd the outright boys basketball championship in the Great Northern Conference. The Raiders sit at 11-0 in the GNC and 17-3 overall heading into a big non-conference showdown Thursday at Chippewa Falls. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford guard Justin Sullivan draws a foul while aggressively taking the ball to the basket during Friday's second half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsHead coach Ryan Brown, Doug Way, Cooper Wild, Joey Sullivan, Owen Wipf, Dylan Wickersheim, Caleb Guden and Austin Schultz lead the cheers from the bench after the Raiders make a big play in the second half of Friday’s GNC-clinching win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford senior John McMurry cuts off his piece of the net as the Raiders celebrated Friday night after clinching the outright Great Northern Conference championship with a 67-49 win over Mosinee at Raider Hall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 8:39am mattf

Giving up six points on steals in a game’s first four minutes isn’t the recommended way to clinch a conference basketball championship.
But, most everything else about the way the Medford Raiders took care of business Friday in a 67-49 win over Mosinee told the story of the 2019-20 Great Northern Conference boys champions.
Down 8-4 thanks mainly to those turnovers turned into points, the Raiders dug in defensively and made it very difficult for another GNC opponent to score in the first half. They used their experience and veteran knowledge to adjust to Mosinee’s defensive tendencies and found ways to exploit them as the game progressed.
And, as often been the case, it was a win that had many contributors as the Raiders had too much depth for the Indians who, after winning last year’s GNC title, will settle for second place this year.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here