Dairyland League teams eliminated from WBA tournament
The Dairyland League had the most teams in the 69th annual Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament field with nine, but the league didn’t make much of an impact in the 32-team tournament, compiling a 1-9 record during semifinal weekend and sending no teams to this weekend’s finals in Viroqua.
League scores from the WBA tournament
Friday, Aug. 11
Eau Claire Cavaliers 4, Rib Lake 1
Haugen Knights 7, Marshfield 4
Saturday, Aug. 12
Hayward 6, Whittlesey 5
River Falls 7, Medford 4
Prescott 5, Interwald 1
Osseo 17, Wausau 1
Spooner 10, Westboro 1
Everest 9, Hudson 4 (10 inn.)
Whitehall 10, Merrill 0
Sunday, Aug. 13
Osseo 15, Everest 1
