Dairyland League teams eliminated from WBA tournament

Rib Lake's Ryan Beard unsuccessfully tries to jump over a tag applied by Eau Claire catcher Cody Cline during the second inning of the Osprey's 4-1 loss to the Cavaliers Friday night. Beard tried to score from second base on Brian Polacek's single to center, but Cavalier Jordan Wilson's throw beat him to the plate by plenty. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The Dairyland League had the most teams in the 69th annual Wisconsin Baseball Association tournament field with nine, but the league didn’t make much of an impact in the 32-team tournament, compiling a 1-9 record during semifinal weekend and sending no teams to this weekend’s finals in Viroqua.

League scores from the WBA tournament

Friday, Aug. 11
Eau Claire Cavaliers 4, Rib Lake 1
Haugen Knights 7, Marshfield 4

Saturday, Aug. 12
Hayward 6, Whittlesey 5
River Falls 7, Medford 4
Prescott 5, Interwald 1
Osseo 17, Wausau 1
Spooner 10, Westboro 1
Everest 9, Hudson 4 (10 inn.)
Whitehall 10, Merrill 0

Sunday, Aug. 13
Osseo 15, Everest 1

