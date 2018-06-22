Home / The Star News / Dairyland League standings and schedule

Spirit catcher Brant Johnson takes a throw from centerfielder Dayne Marlenga on a bounce and tags out Medford’s Austin Davies on a close play at home plate to end the top of Sunday’s sixth inning. Davies tried to score from second on a base hit by Trenton Woebbeking. Medford will be at Minocqua this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. A make-up game with Whittlesey that was tentatively set for Saturday was rescheduled again for July 14 at 3:30 p.m. Spirit is at Tomahawk this Sunday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Ryan Beard doesn’t make great contact, but he gets enough of this Brett Slavinsky pitch to dump it into shallow leftfield for a key two-run single in the third-inning of the Osprey’s rain-shortened 4-2 win over Minocqua Sunday afternoon. Rib Lake is at Whittlesey this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Wausau, 7-0
Marshfield, 5-1
Everest, 3-1
Merrill, 3-2
Interwald, 4-3
Minocqua, 3-3
Whittlesey, 2-2
Medford, 2-2
Westboro, 2-3
Tomahawk, 2-3
Rib Lake, 2-5
Abbotsford, 1-4
Spirit, 0-7
June 16: Wausau 5, Everest 3.
June 17: Whittlesey 7, Interwald 4; Medford 12, Spirit 10; Westboro 4, Merrill 3; Tomahawk 13, Abbotsford 7; Rib Lake 4, Minocqua 2.
June 22, 7 p.m.: Westboro at Tomahawk.
June 23: Whittlesey at Medford (moved to Saturday, July 14 at 3:30 p.m.).
June 24, 1:30 p.m.: Rib Lake at Whittlesey, Wausau at Interwald, Medford at Minocqua, Spirit at Tomahawk, Marshfield at Abbotsford, Everest at Merrill.
June 29, 7 p.m.: Interwald at Everest.
June 30: Whittlesey at Wausau (1:30 p.m.), Merrill at Medford (7:30 p.m.).
July 1, 1:30 p.m.: Abbotsford at Westboro, Spirit at Minocqua.
July 2, 7 p.m.: Marshfield at Merrill.
July 3, 6 p.m.: Interwald at Rib Lake.
July 4, 5:30 p.m.: Westboro at Medford.

