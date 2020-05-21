Dairyland League not ready to make a call on its 2020 season

The Dairyland League hasn’t yet ruled out playing some baseball this summer, but it was determined a wait-and-see approach is still needed before any plans can be made during a May 13 video conference among team managers.

The 14-team amateur league that includes six teams from Taylor County as well as squads from Abbotsford, Marshfield, Merrill, Wausau, Everest, Tomahawk, Minocqua and Pittsville had already canceled all its of games in May in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the Safer at Home Order that was in place until it was struck down by the state Supreme Court about two hours before last week’s meeting.

During the 35-minute session, the managers voted unanimously to meet again on Monday, June 1, one day after the next Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) directors video conference, set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

