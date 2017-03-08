Home / The Star News / Dairyland gets nine teams into WBA tourney; tough matchups await for most

Dairyland gets nine teams into WBA tourney; tough matchups await for most



Interwald third baseman Jerod Arkola throws to first base to retire Abbotsford’s Josh Soyk during the eighth inning of the Woodticks' 8-2 win Saturday. Interwald hosts perennial WBA power Prescott at 3 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the first round of this year's WBA tournament. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/03/2017 - 10:01am mattf

Getting into the Wisconsin Baseball Association’s 69th annual post-season tournament wasn’t a problem for the contenders in the Dairyland League.
Staying in it, however, could be quite challenging for most of the league’s nine tournament qualifiers.
The biggest question facing the Dairyland League going into Tuesday’s seeding meeting in Hallie was what would happen with Westboro, Marshfield and Wausau, who all tied for sixth place in the final standings with 7-5 records.
For the full story and the full brackets, pick up a copy of this week's edition of The Star News.

Here are the first-round match-ups for the Dairyland League qualifiers
Friday, Aug. 11
Eau Claire Cavaliers at Rib Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Marshfield at Haugen Knights, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12
Hayward vs. Whittlesey at Rib Lake, noon
River Falls vs. Medford at Stanley, noon
Prescott at Interwald, 3 p.m.
Westboro vs. Spooner at Haugen, 3 p.m.
Wausau vs. Osseo at Stanley, 3 p.m.
Everest vs. Hudson at Stanley, 6 p.m.
Whitehall vs. Merrill at Rib Lake, 6 p.m.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here