Dairyland gets nine teams into WBA tourney; tough matchups await for most

Getting into the Wisconsin Baseball Association’s 69th annual post-season tournament wasn’t a problem for the contenders in the Dairyland League.

Staying in it, however, could be quite challenging for most of the league’s nine tournament qualifiers.

The biggest question facing the Dairyland League going into Tuesday’s seeding meeting in Hallie was what would happen with Westboro, Marshfield and Wausau, who all tied for sixth place in the final standings with 7-5 records.

Here are the first-round match-ups for the Dairyland League qualifiers

Friday, Aug. 11

Eau Claire Cavaliers at Rib Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Marshfield at Haugen Knights, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Hayward vs. Whittlesey at Rib Lake, noon

River Falls vs. Medford at Stanley, noon

Prescott at Interwald, 3 p.m.

Westboro vs. Spooner at Haugen, 3 p.m.

Wausau vs. Osseo at Stanley, 3 p.m.

Everest vs. Hudson at Stanley, 6 p.m.

Whitehall vs. Merrill at Rib Lake, 6 p.m.