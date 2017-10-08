Creating a home field advantage

For most kids, it takes a little imagination to turn their backyard into a baseball field.

Not so for 8-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old twins Restyn and Rylan Kraschnewski of Medford. Their back lot at the corner of Second and College streets has actually become a baseball field.

It’s no secret in Medford that the Kraschnewskis are a baseball family. That interest went one step further after Ryan and Robyn Kraschnewski bought their current home and lot a couple of years ago, just around the corner from Ryan’s parents, Dan and Peggy.

