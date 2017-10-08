Home / The Star News / Creating a home field advantage

Creating a home field advantage



With dad and coach Ryan Kraschnewski looking on, Ryder Kraschnewski pitches to his brother Restyn while sister Rylan waits on deck on the family's backyard turned regulation-sized baseball field in the city of Medford. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe view from behind home plate as Ryder Kraschnewski pitches to his brother Restyn on their backyard baseball field. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/10/2017 - 8:48am mattf

For most kids, it takes a little imagination to turn their backyard into a baseball field.
Not so for 8-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old twins Restyn and Rylan Kraschnewski of Medford. Their back lot at the corner of Second and College streets has actually become a baseball field.
It’s no secret in Medford that the Kraschnewskis are a baseball family. That interest went one step further after Ryan and Robyn Kraschnewski bought their current home and lot a couple of years ago, just around the corner from Ryan’s parents, Dan and Peggy.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week's edition of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here