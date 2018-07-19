Close call on game’s final play goes Medford’s way

If the Medford Moon Dogs fight their way into the Wisconsin Baseball Association post-season, the difference could end up being an umpire’s split-second decision at first base that ended the team’s 6-5 win over Rib Lake Saturday night at Jaycee Field.

With the Moon Dogs clinging to their one-run lead, the Osprey’s Ryan Beard and Jake Brehm drew leadoff walks from Medford’s Taylor Reinhardt. Cole Klemm bunted the runners into scoring position and Sean Schreiner was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Reinhardt got Levi Ewan to hit into the ground ball he was looking for. Shortstop Trenton Woebbeking gloved it near second base, stepped on the bag for the inning’s second out and threw to first baseman Lloyd Bernatz for a bang-bang play at first. The call was out completing the double play, ending the rally and the game in Medford’s favor.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.