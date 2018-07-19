Home / The Star News / Close call on game’s final play goes Medford’s way

Medford shortstop Trenton Woebbeking waits for the throw from catcher Skyler Anderson as Rib Lake's Austin Ewan steals second base during the seventh inning of Saturday night's Dairyland League contest won by the Moon Dogs 6-5. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 07/19/2018

If the Medford Moon Dogs fight their way into the Wisconsin Baseball Association post-season, the difference could end up being an umpire’s split-second decision at first base that ended the team’s 6-5 win over Rib Lake Saturday night at Jaycee Field.
With the Moon Dogs clinging to their one-run lead, the Osprey’s Ryan Beard and Jake Brehm drew leadoff walks from Medford’s Taylor Reinhardt. Cole Klemm bunted the runners into scoring position and Sean Schreiner was intentionally walked to load the bases.
Reinhardt got Levi Ewan to hit into the ground ball he was looking for. Shortstop Trenton Woebbeking gloved it near second base, stepped on the bag for the inning’s second out and threw to first baseman Lloyd Bernatz for a bang-bang play at first. The call was out completing the double play, ending the rally and the game in Medford’s favor.
