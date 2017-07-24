Class A Tomahawk regional Legion baseball results
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Wittenberg 1, Medford 0
Mosinee 4, Marion 1
Marathon 1, Tomahawk 0
Iola 6, Mosinee 5
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Medford 12, Tomahawk 2 (Tomahawk eliminated)
Marathon 14, Wittenberg 3
Medford 15, Marion 5 (Marion eliminated)
Wittenberg 8, Mosinee 2 (Mosinee eliminated)
Iola 6, Marathon 4
SATURDAY, JULY 22
Marathon 12, Medford 2 (Medford eliminated)
Wittenberg 7, Iola 2
Marathon 9, Wittenberg 5 (Wittenberg eliminated)
SUNDAY,JULY 23
Iola 3, Marathon 1 (Marathon eliminated)
