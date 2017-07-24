Home / The Star News / Class A Tomahawk regional Legion baseball results

Class A Tomahawk regional Legion baseball results



Medford Post 147's Nick Retterath fires a fastball during his three solid relief innings Friday in the team's 12-2 win over Tomahawk. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Mon, 07/24/2017 - 10:34am mattf

THURSDAY, JULY 20
Wittenberg 1, Medford 0
Mosinee 4, Marion 1
Marathon 1, Tomahawk 0
Iola 6, Mosinee 5

FRIDAY, JULY 21
Medford 12, Tomahawk 2 (Tomahawk eliminated)
Marathon 14, Wittenberg 3
Medford 15, Marion 5 (Marion eliminated)
Wittenberg 8, Mosinee 2 (Mosinee eliminated)
Iola 6, Marathon 4

SATURDAY, JULY 22
Marathon 12, Medford 2 (Medford eliminated)
Wittenberg 7, Iola 2
Marathon 9, Wittenberg 5 (Wittenberg eliminated)

SUNDAY,JULY 23
Iola 3, Marathon 1 (Marathon eliminated)

For more on the regional tournament, pick up a copy of this Thursday's edition of The Star News.

