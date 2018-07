Class A Legion Osseo state tournament schedule

Friday, July 27

Game 1: Medford vs. Freedom, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Fennimore vs. Wrightstown, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Altoona vs. Waupun, 4 p.m.

Opening ceremonies at 6:45 p.m.

Game 4: West Salem vs. Osseo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 28

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 30 (common opponent rule could be used)

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 5 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 5 p.m.

Game 15: Repeat Game 14 if needed, 8 p.m.