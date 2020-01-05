Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest reopens boat landings and trails

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has lifted the closure order for boat landings (except for some within closed campgrounds). In addition, both motorized and non-motorized trails on the National Forest will be open May 8 or when local conditions allow for opening. Please check the website or with your local county to see what trails are open before heading out.

“The Forest takes the safety of our personnel, contractors, volunteers, and visitors seriously, and we also understand that outdoor activities like fishing and hiking are encouraged during this difficult time. It is important to stay close to home and limit travel when pursuing places to recreate,” said Paul Strong, forest supervisor on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

While the boat landings will be available for use, they will not be maintained, nor will any associated facilities be available such as restrooms or garbage receptacles until further notice. Trails will be open however, without restrooms or garbage receptacles at trailheads.

“The Forest is working with trail partners to address eminent hazards on the trails prior to opening,” Strong said. “The Forest and partners will be doing required maintenance only at this time while we work through the risks of field work”

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance. The Forest will be considering the risks associated with opening additional recreation sites, such as campgrounds, which remain closed. In addition, camping, campfires and groups of more than 10 people are prohibited on the National Forest until further notice. Please visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/cnnf and click on Alerts and Notices to view the closure orders outlining what is closed and prohibited.