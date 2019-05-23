Champs again; regional efforts set up big sectional for Medford girls

The Medford Raiders’ approach to last week’s trip to Lakeland for the Great Northern Conference meet was to compile lineups that could score as many points as possible. The approach for Monday’s regional meet at Lakeland was to build lineups that would start as many athletes as possible on their path to the state meet at UW-La Crosse.

The Raiders got the best of both worlds in Monday’s girls meet.

Piling up 173 points, just 15 shy of its conference total, Medford dominated the WIAA Division 2 regional field and claimed its second straight regional championship. The Raiders qualified an impressive 19 entries for the WIAA Division 2 Mosinee sectional, set for today, Thursday, and should be in contention for several top-four finishes and state berths in today’s meet.

The boys didn’t fare badly either, qualifying 10 entries for the sectional meet.

