Cardey and Wudi repeat; all RL starters are honored

The season ended earlier than hoped, but what a season it was for Rib Lake’s girls basketball team.

The 20-4 season for the Redmen was capped with all five starters earning some kind of All-Marawood Conference honor as well as Katie Cardey and Mike Wudi repeating as Marawood North Player and Coach of the Year.

Rib Lake won the Marawood North championship, its first in 11 years, by going 14-2 in its Marawood Conference contest, including an 8-2 mark against the North and a perfect 6-0 against the South, which was without question the tougher of the league’s two divisions.

The only major disappointment was Rib Lake’s 49-37 home loss to McDonell Central in a WIAA Division 5 regional final game on Feb. 24 that prevented the Redmen from reaching sectional competition for the first time in 20 years.

