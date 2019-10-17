Business still unfinished with one game left

Ties seem to be theme in this fall’s boys soccer competition in the Great Northern Conference, most notably at the top.

After playing to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 17, the Medford Raiders and Northland Pines Eagles duplicated that with another 1-1 tie Thursday at Raider Field. That result increased the odds of the two teams finishing in a tie for the top spot in the conference based on their winning percentages.

Each team, however, still has work to do today, Thursday, the final day of the regular season.

At 6-1-2 in GNC play, and counting ties as a half-win, Medford has the equivalent of seven wins heading into tonight’s 7 p.m. showdown at Rhinelander. The Hodags have moved into third place in the GNC standings (3-2-4) by picking up their play in the second round of league play.

