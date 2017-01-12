Home / The Star News / BREAKING: WIAA rescinds shot clock vote

BREAKING: WIAA rescinds shot clock vote



Fri, 12/01/2017 - 12:13pm mattf

The WIAA Board of Control on Friday morning rescinded its June vote to implement a shot clock for high school basketball by a 7-3 vote.
The June decision had set 35-second shot clocks to be mandatory for the start of the 2019-20 season. But once approved, the decision was met with resistance by many athletic directors and administrators throughout the state and a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association survey found only slightly more than half of the state’s head coaches supported it.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here