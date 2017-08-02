Boys hoops roundup: 2/8

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Medford 86, Nekoosa 45 (nc)

Five Raiders hit double figures in blowout win.

N: 29-16--45

M: 46-40--86

Nekoosa leaders: Kade Lancour, 10 points.

Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 21 points; Osy Ekwueme, 14 points; Trenton Woebbeking, 14 points.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Medford 82, Tomahawk 51

Ekwueme scores 26 to lead Raiders in rout of Hatchets.

M: 41-41--82

T: 27-24--51

Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 26 points; Cam Wenzel, 20 points; Jake Sullivan, 10 points.

Tomahawk leaders: Justin Jarvensivu, 27 points.

Spencer 64, Gilman 46

Pirates can't dig out of early hole against Rockets.

S: 26-38--64

G: 21-25--46

Spencer leaders: Jack Bezlyk, 24 points; Noah Zastrow, 13 points.

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 11 points; Chanse Rosemeyer, 9 points.