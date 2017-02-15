Home / The Star News / Boys hoops roundup: 2/15

Rib Lake's Nick Gerstberger attempts a free throw in the first half of Friday's Marawood North game against Athens. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Owen-Withee 75, Gilman 43

Kole Karaba hits five second half 3s to help Blackhawks break away from Pirates.

GIL: 22-21--43
O-W: 34-41--75

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 11 points; Aaron Nagel, 11 points.
Owen-Withee leaders: Kole Karaba, 19 points; Marlin Pogodzinski, 12 points.

Antigo 63, Medford 62

Brady Tatro's layup with one second left pushes Red Robins past Raiders.

MED: 21-41--62
ANT: 26-37--63

Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 28 points; Jake Sullivan, 11 points.
Antigo leaders: Drew Schwarz, 18 points.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Wausau East 69, Medford 67 (nc)

Sawyer Schlindwein's near triple-double helps Lumberjacks hold off Raiders.

EAST: 37-32--69
MED: 33-34--67

Wausau East leaders: Sawyer Schlindwein, 24 points, 17 rebounds, 9 assists; Thomas Dunbar, 20 points.
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 21 points; 6 rebounds; Garrett Strebig, 14 points.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Medford 58, Ashland 32 (nc)

MED: 27-31--58
ASH: 22-10--32

Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 16 points; Cam Wenzel, 16 points.
Ashland leaders: Jordan Brennan, 9 points; Dakota Craig, 8 points.

Columbus Catholic 80, Gilman 37

CC: 40-40--80
GIL: 13-24--37

Columbus Catholic leaders: Tyler Fuerlinger, 31 points; Hunter Schultz, 21 points.
Gilman leaders: Dallas Skabroud, 13 points; Elliot Wininger, 9 points.

Rib Lake 88, Athens 50

ATH: 31-19--50
RL: 38-50--88

Athens leaders: Cameron Ford, 16 points; Benjamin Weller, 9 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Nick Gerstberger, 17 points; Carson Patrick, 14 points.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Medford 58, Rhinelander 47

RHS: 16-31--47
MED: 25-33--58

Rhinelander leaders: Owen White, 22 points, 12 rebounds.
Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 16 points; Jake Sullivan, 10 points.

