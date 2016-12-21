Home / The Star News / Boys' hoops roundup: 12/21

Boys' hoops roundup: 12/21



Rib Lake's Nick Gerstberger attempts to block the shot of Phillips' Cole Vyskocil in the first half of Tuesday's Marawood North basketball game in Rib Lake. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 12:33pm mattf
December 21, 2016 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Medford 76, Stanley-Boyd 54 (nc)

S-B: 31-23--54
M: 37-39--76

Stanley-Boyd leaders: Brady Booth, 14 points; Seth Huase, 14 points.
Medford leaders: Garrett Strebig, 24 points; Cam Wenzel, 24 points.

Phillips 67, Rib Lake 61 (F/OT)

P: 30-29-8--67
RL: 28-31-2--61

Phillips leaders: Cade Rose, 18 points; Terran Spacek, 13 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 14 points; Nick Gerstberger, 13 points.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Gilman 63, Cornell 59 (nc)

G: 29-34--63
C: 26-33--59

Gilman leaders: Chanse Rosemeyer, 17 points; Torgor Crick, 15 points.
Cornell leaders: Colton Hetke, 23 points; Trenton Glaus, 8 points.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Medford 57, Tomahawk 39

T: 20-19--39
M: 21-36--57

Tomahawk leaders: Justin Jarvensivu, 17 points.
Medford leaders: Cam Wenzel, 18 points; Garrett Strebig, 15 points.

Gilman 55, Flambeau 42 (nc)

G: 29-26--55
F: 14-28--42

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 17 points; Aaron Nagel, 11 points.
Flambeau leaders: Ethan Martin, 26 points; Chase Hillman, 7 points.

UPCOMING ACTION

Medford at DC Everest (nc), Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Rib Lake at Chequamegon, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.
Gilman at Columbus Catholic, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.
Medford at Rice Lake tournament, Dec. 28-29.
 

Check back every Wednesday for the boys' hoops roundup and see expanded coverage in each Thursday's The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here