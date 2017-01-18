Boys' hoops roundup: 1/18

A roundup of the past week of boys' basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Medford 73, Lakeland 68

Raiders pull even with Thunderbirds for GNC lead behind Ekwueme's 27 points.

M: 37-36--73

L: 32-36--68

Medford leaders: Osy Ekwueme, 27 points; Garrett Strebig, 14 points.

Lakeland leaders: Gunnar Weitz, 21 points; Brandt Buekema, 16 points.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Prentice 76, Rib Lake 71

Rohde scores 29 as Buccaneers win rivalry game in Rib Lake.

P: 35-41--76

RL: 29-42--71

Prentice leaders: Drew Rohde, 29 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals; Taylor Brayton, 19 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Levi Ewan, 20 points; Carson Patrick, 13 points.

Greenwood 68, Gilman 56

Indians defeat Pirates with late scoring barrage.

Gil: 38-18--56

Gre: 39-29--68

Gilman leaders: Roman Konsella, 19 points, 4 3s; Chanse Rosemeyer, 11 points.

Greenwood lealders: Walker Wuethrich, 24 points, 5 3s; Devin Toburen, 21 points, 4 3s.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Medford 68, Antigo 65

Strebig's 3 with 3.5 seconds left lifts Raiders past Red Robins.

A: 23-42--65

M: 36-32--68

Antigo leaders: Matt Arndt, 27 points; Drew Schwarz, 20 points.

Medford leaders: Cam Wenzel, 14 points; Garrett Strebig, 12 points, 5 assists, 4 3s.