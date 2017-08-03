Boys hoops: Medford the smallest school left in Div. 2

The Medford Raiders are one of 16 teams still alive in the WIAA Division 2 boys basketball bracket. While very comparable to the other 15 teams in terms of record, points per game and points allowed per game, there's one statistic where Medford is a clear outlier.

With an enrollment of 668, according to the WIAA, they're by far the smallest school still left in the field.

The Raiders will face Wausau East tomorrow, Thursday, in a sectional semifinal at Merrill (7 p.m.).

Here's how Medford compares to the rest of the teams remaining in Division 2 in several different categories.

ENROLLMENT

(2016-17 school year)

1. Waunakee - 1,196

2. Kaukauna - 1,161

3. Westosha Central - 1,155

4. Cedarburg - 1,135

5. Wilmot - 1,125

6. Wausau East - 1,109

7. La Crosse Central - 1,105

8. Pulaski - 1,063

9. Beaver Dam - 1,035

10. Monona Grove - 968

11. Milwaukee Washington - 960

12. Onalaska - 897

13. Pius XI Catholic - 850

14. New Berlin Eisenhower - 845

15. Pewaukee - 843

16. Medford - 668

WINNING PERCENTAGE

1. Beaver Dam, 23-1, .958

T2. Waunakee, 22-2, .917

T2. Cedarburg, 22-2, .917

T2. La Crosse Central, 22-2, .917

5. Pewaukee, 21-3, .875

T6. Pulaski, 20-4, .833

T6. Milwaukee Washington, 20-4, .833

T6. Onalaska, 20-4, .833

T6. Medford, 20-4, .833

T10. Westosha Central, 19-5, .792

T10. Pius XI Catholic, 19-5, .792

T10. New Berlin Eisenhower, 19-5, .792

13. Monona Grove, 17-7, .708

14. Wausau East, 16-7, .696

15. Kaukauna, 15-9, .625

16. Wilmot, 8-16, .333

POINTS PER GAME

1. La Crosse Central, 83.2

2. Milwaukee Washington, 81.3

3. Kaukauna, 78.8

4. Medford, 71.2

5. Pewaukee, 70.0

6. Westosha Central, 67.9

7. Onalaska, 67.0

8. Cedarburg, 66.8

9. Monona Grove, 66.5

10. Wilmot, 66.3

11. Waunakee, 66.1

12. Pius XI Catholic, 64.8

T13. Beaver Dam, 64.7

T13. Wausau East, 64.7

15. New Berlin Eisenhower, 62.9

16. Pulaski, 60.5

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

1. Beaver Dam, 47.7

2. Pulaski, 48.7

3. Waunakee, 49.4

4. New Berlin Eisenhower, 49.4

5. Cedarburg, 52.7

6. Pius XI Catholic, 53.4

7. Westosha Central, 55.3

8. Wausau East, 56.4

T9. Medford, 56.7

T9. Pewaukee, 56.7

11. La Crosse Central, 58.4

12. Onalaska, 59.1

13. Monona Grove, 60.1

14. Milwaukee Washington, 63.1

15. Kaukauna, 69.5

16. Wilmot, 71.7

