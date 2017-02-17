Boys hoops: Medford downs Lakeland to clinch GNC title
Fri, 02/17/2017 - 9:32pm mattf
February 17, 2017
The Medford Raiders defeated the Lakeland Thunderbirds 73-51 on Friday night at Raider Hall, clinching the first Great Northern Conference title in school history.
Garrett Strebig made nine 3s and scored 34 points to lead the Raiders.
It's the first conference championship for Medford since the Raiders won the 2007-08 Lumberjack Conference crown.
For a full game recap and to see more photos, pick up a copy of next Thursday's Star News.