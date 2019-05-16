Boys get past Chequamegon for 3rd; girls finish 5th

Rib Lake’s reign as Marawood North boys track and field team champions ended after one year Monday, but the Redmen still reached some worthy goals at Abbotsford on, finally, one of the warmest nights of the outdoor season.

Senior Dilan Schneider achieved his goal of winning both the shot put and discus competitions after coming close in both last May. Junior Steven Petkau leap-frogged past Abbotsford standout Ezra Kremsreiter to win the triple jump title. Rib Lake captured two relay titles and took second in a third relay to build momentum heading into the post-season.

And finally, Rib Lake outscored Chequamegon, a team it had trailed in several recent meets, to finish third in the boys team standings.

Host Abbotsford won this year’s title with 153 points, 15 more than Athens. Rib Lake outscored the Screaming Eagles 100-80 for third. Prentice (53) and Phillips (28) were fifth and sixth.

