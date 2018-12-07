Bilz a national champion; five more score well

After what she would tell you was an imperfect gymnastics season, Brooklyn Bilz of Medford’s Rainbow Gymnastics Club found the perfect time to have a nearly perfect day.

The 14-year-old Bilz and five more representatives from Rainbow Gymnastics competed in the 2018 AAU Gymnastics Age Group National Championships June 28-July 1 in Florida at the Tampa Convention Center. Bilz came away as the headliner winning the national championship in her Level 8 competition.

Competing June 30 in an age group of 11 competitors, Bilz totaled 35.925 all-around points to win the title by 0.6 points over Chloe DeMaso of I&M Gymnastics of Illinois and Shannon Burns of Chalk Box Gymnastics from Ohio, who tied for second place.

Megan Wanke, Makala Ulrich, Delaina Meyer, Katelyn Malchow and Kennedy Bilz also represented the Rainbow club.

