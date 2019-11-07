A big walk-off, no-hit win

John McMurry wasn’t even expecting to pitch Friday afternoon for Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team.

The Rhinelander Rebels sure wished he hadn’t when the 1-0 thriller in the opening game of Merrill’s Art Perkins Memorial Tournament was completed.

McMurry fell one full-count walk shy of a perfect game, firing a masterful no-hitter that put Medford in position to tie the Rebels for this summer’s Great Northern Legion Conference championship.

Adding to the excitement, nothing –– the no-hitter, the shutout or even the win –– was clinched until the final pitch of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Rhinelander lefty Bryce Shickert nearly matched McMurry pitch for pitch until Post 147 finally got him for three hits in the last inning, the last of which was Ray Zirngible’s walk-off double deep into the gap in left-centerfield.

