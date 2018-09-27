Home / The Star News / Big plays on offense, more tough defense in another win

Gilman linebacker Kellvin Krizan chases down Assumption's Cole Statz near the sideline and holds him to a 2-yard gain early in the second quarter of Saturday's 42-6 win over the Royals in Wisconsin Rapids. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman receiver Kade Kroeplin lands on his feet and heads toward the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown just before halftime in Saturday's win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/27/2018 - 8:56am mattf

At the start of the season, the Gilman Pirates felt success in the middle portion of their schedule would lead to the end of the school’s five-year football playoff drought.
So far, it’s played out exactly as they envisioned.
A 42-6 blowout win at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption Saturday was Gilman’s fourth straight victory overall third in a row in CloverWood Conference play. At 3-1 in the league and 5-1 overall, all the Pirates need is a win over a struggling Athens squad Friday to get that long-awaited playoff berth.
“It feels good,” junior Gabe Gunderson said after he completed all four of his passes for 112 yards and two scores in Saturday’s win. “We’re pretty confident.”
