Big plays on offense, more tough defense in another win

At the start of the season, the Gilman Pirates felt success in the middle portion of their schedule would lead to the end of the school’s five-year football playoff drought.

So far, it’s played out exactly as they envisioned.

A 42-6 blowout win at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption Saturday was Gilman’s fourth straight victory overall third in a row in CloverWood Conference play. At 3-1 in the league and 5-1 overall, all the Pirates need is a win over a struggling Athens squad Friday to get that long-awaited playoff berth.

“It feels good,” junior Gabe Gunderson said after he completed all four of his passes for 112 yards and two scores in Saturday’s win. “We’re pretty confident.”

