Big plass plays end Medford’s outstanding year



Medford’s Peyton Kuhn is stopped by Menomonie’s defense well short of a first down on a fourth-down carry late in the second quarter of Friday’s 34-8 WIAA Division 3 Level 3 playoff loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsEmett Grunwald gains 5 yards on his first carry of the third quarter and 15 yards will get tacked on after he takes a hit to the helmet during Friday’s 34-8 loss at Menomonie. Grunwald finished with 37 yards on 10 carries. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsEan Wilson runs away from the defense and scores Medford’s final touchdown of the 2019 season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 8:50am mattf

When the Medford Raiders allowed 23 completions and 284 passing yards Oct. 11 against Mosinee, it was considered a job well done because they kept the Indians in front of them throughout the game and never gave up a home run play over the top.
In Friday’s WIAA Division 3 Level 3 matchup at Menomonie, the Raiders allowed 15 fewer completions and 115 fewer passing yards. But four of those completions were the big plays the Raiders couldn’t allow to stay in the game and were the ultimate difference in their season-ending 34-8 defeat.
“They didn’t just come out and roll it right down our throat running it,” Medford head coach Ted Wilson said. “Our run defense played well. We just let three or four go over the top and that’s too bad.”
All of that damage was done in the first half, putting Medford in a 28-0 hole it’s not built to come back from. The Raiders’ memorable 2019 season ended with a school-record-equaling 11 wins and an 11-1 record, an outright Great Northern Conference championship and many team and individual accolades.
