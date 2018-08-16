Big finish last fall brings plenty of momentum into 2018

It’s been nine months since the Medford girls swim team’s big finish to the 2017 season that included school records, personal records, a fourth-place sectional team finish that caught many by surprise and three entries in the WIAA Division 2 state meet, including a fourth-place, medal-winning performance in the 100-yard backstroke by Erin Bergman.

The excitement generated by that big week last November doesn’t appear to have left the Raiders.

Fourteen swimmers hit the pool on Aug. 7 with high expectations for the 2018 season, which begins Saturday morning at the Menomonie Relays. The team brings back 10 swimmers from last year’s team, which lost just one key senior in Hallie Schumacher.

They also bring back confidence after seeing what is possible if they put in the hard work necessary to get there.

