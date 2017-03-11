Home / The Star News / Bergman lands second-team spot; Raiders 5th in GNC

Medford’s Erin Bergman glides through the backstroke portion of the 200-yard individual medley during Friday’s Great Northern Conference meet. Bergman placed fifth in this race and later took second in the 100-yard backstroke to earn an All-GNC second-team award. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford senior Hallie Schumacher posts a season-best time of 2:10.32 and finishes sixth in Friday's 200-yard freestyle race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Erin Bergman gave Medford its first All-Great Northern Conference award winner in three years and the Raiders showed glimpses of what’s still to come during a fifth-place finish in Friday’s league meet, hosted by the Ladysmith Co-op at UW-Stevens Point.
Bergman, a freshman, had an eye-catching performance by taking second in the 100-yard backstroke and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley for Medford’s highest individual placements of the night. Her second-place finish in the backstroke gave her an All-GNC second-team honor.
The Raiders hadn’t had a top-three GNC finish since getting seven in the 2014 meet at Wittenberg-Birnamwood.
The Raiders got a fifth-place finish from its 400-yard freestyle relay team and several sixths as they taper down their workouts with an eye toward Saturday’s WIAA Division Colby-Abbotsford sectional, also to be held at UW-SP.
