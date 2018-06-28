Back on winning track as Medford walks off Marathon

Breaking News

Medford third baseman Zach Haynes has the ball in plenty of time to tag Marathon base runner Brock Warren, who tried to go from second to third on a fifth-inning ground ball to shortstop Trenton Woebbeking. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford pitcher Ethan Hahn fires a strike during the first inning of the team's 9-0 game-two win over Marathon Monday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/28/2018 - 9:01am mattf

The Medford Post 147 American Legion baseball team ended a bit of a frustrating stretch in a big way Monday night at Jaycee Field.
John McMurry’s single to leftfield with two outs in the seventh inning drove in Trenton Woebbeking and walked off Marathon 5-4 ending a three-game skid for the Senior Legion team that started with a June 14 loss to this same Marathon team.
Medford erased a 3-0 first-inning deficit by the fourth inning, then the teams went back and forth in the final three innings before the home team took its only lead of the game on the last play.
