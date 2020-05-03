BACK TO BACK

The WIAA Division 2 state championship wrestling match at 220 pounds Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison featured the same matchup as the Great Northern Conference title bout in Medford on Feb. 8.

Medford’s Jake Rau won the GNC match over Antigo senior Nick Roller 5-2, and Rau made sure nothing changed in Saturday’s state final, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and pinning Roller at 5:38 to clinch his second straight state championship in the weight class.

With Saturday’s win, Rau now owns two of Medford’s 12 WIAA individual state championships and became only the third Raider to own multiple titles. Josh and Jordan Crass both won three titles from 2002 to 2004.

“It means that all the hard practices and workouts and everything paid off,” Rau said moments after ending his season at 38-2. “You always work for this by the end of the year. That’s how I got here, just going through all the workouts and not giving up.”

