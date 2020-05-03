BACK TO BACK

Home / The Star News

Medford's Jake Rau signifies winning his second state wrestling championship after he pins Antigo's Nick Roller in Saturday's WIAA Division 220-pound final in Madison. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJake Rau gets a takedown on the edge of the mat to start the third period of his state championship match with Antigo's Nick Roller and takes a 6-0 lead in the bout. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Jake Rau locks up his second consecutive WIAA Division 2 220-pound state championship by pinning Antigo’s Nick Roller at the 5:38 mark of their title bout Saturday night at the Kohl Center. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Zeke Sigmund uses his quickness to try to escape the grasp of Braeden Scoles during his 16-1 loss Thursday to the eventual state champion from Kewaskum. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsZeke Sigmund tries to avoid back points during his Thursday night loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAs it does with most seniors at state, the emotion hits Zeke Sigmund hard after his final match as a Raider Thursday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJake Rau eyes up his first state opponent, Mac Strand of Appleton Xavier, as they get set to start their 220-pound quarterfinal match Friday afternoon. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJake Rau pins Xavier's Mac Strand at the 3:24 mark of their quarterfinal match Friday afternoon at the Kohl Center. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Jake Rau takes away Marcus Orlandoni's ability to use his arms during Rau's 5-2 semifinal win over the North Fond du Lac senior Friday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsLongtime rivals, but also friends, NIck Roller and Jake Rau share a laugh on the awards podium after their WIAA Division 2 state championship match Saturday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford senior Jake Rau gets his medal and bracket card after winning his second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state wrestling championship at 220 pounds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 10:14am mattf
Jake Rau wins 2nd state wrestling title

The WIAA Division 2 state championship wrestling match at 220 pounds Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison featured the same matchup as the Great Northern Conference title bout in Medford on Feb. 8.
Medford’s Jake Rau won the GNC match over Antigo senior Nick Roller 5-2, and Rau made sure nothing changed in Saturday’s state final, jumping out to a 6-0 lead and pinning Roller at 5:38 to clinch his second straight state championship in the weight class.
With Saturday’s win, Rau now owns two of Medford’s 12 WIAA individual state championships and became only the third Raider to own multiple titles. Josh and Jordan Crass both won three titles from 2002 to 2004.
“It means that all the hard practices and workouts and everything paid off,” Rau said moments after ending his season at 38-2. “You always work for this by the end of the year. That’s how I got here, just going through all the workouts and not giving up.”
(Photo gallery above)
