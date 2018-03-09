Aug. 31 prep scoreboard
FOOTBALL
Medford 34, Lakeland 32 (OT)
Ean Wilson 40 carries, 217 yards, 2 TDs
Garret Hill 27 carries, 150 yards, 3 TDs including 1-yard run in OT
Wilson with game-clinching sack in OT on Lakeland’s two-point conversion
Next: Medford at Rhinelander, Friday at 7 p.m.
Great Northern Conference
Mosinee 20, Merrill 6
Ashland 26, Antigo 20 (Thurs.)
Wausau East 13, Rhinelander 12 (Thurs.) (nc)
Standings
Mosinee 1-0, 2-1; Ashland 1-0, 2-1; Medford 1-0, 1-2; Rhinelander 0-0, 1-2; Lakeland 0-1, 1-2; Antigo 0-1, 0-3; Merrill 0-1, 0-3.
Rib Lake-Prentice 28, Auburndale 20
Kai Vedder 16 carries, 179 yards, 1 TD
Chase Swan 6 carries, 86 yards
Ashton Keiser 85-yard TD reception
Next: Rib Lake-Prentice at Northland Pines, Friday at 7 p.m.
Marawood Conference
Edgar 55, Tomahawk 0
Stratford 68, Chequamegon 6 (Thurs.)
Marathon 28, Abbotsford 17 (nc)
Standings
Edgar 1-0, 3-0; Stratford 1-0, 2-1; Rib Lake-Prentice 1-0, 2-1; Marathon 0-0, 1-2; Tomahawk 0-1, 2-1; Chequamegon 0-1, 1-2; Auburndale 0-1, 0-3.
CloverWood Conference
Gilman 40, Independence-Gllmanton 0 (Thurs.) (nc)
Loyal 38, W.R. Assumption 0
Athens 42, Loyal 6
Greenwood 22, Owen-Withee 7
Marathon 28, Abbotsford 17 (nc)
Next: Owen-Withee at Gilman, Friday at 7 p.m.
Standings
Loyal 1-0, 2-1; Athens 1-0, 2-1; Abbotsford 1-0, 2-1; Greenwood 1-0, 2-1; Gilman 0-1, 2-1; Thorp 0-1, 0-2; Owen-Withee 0-1, 0-3; W.R. Assumption 0-1, 0-3
BOYS SOCCER
Northland Pines 3, Medford 1
Liam Oas two goals for Eagles
Andy Poetzl scored for Medford at 75:55
Next: Lakeland at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.