Antigo muscles way to win; Mosinee holds on at the end

It took 12 seconds to find out Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference contest at Raider Hall was not going to be about finesse.

An inadvertent elbow on the game’s first possession caught Medford junior forward Doug Way square on the nose, knocking him out for the game and that was just the start of the physical play that played to Antigo’s advantage in its 51-45 win over the Raiders.

“You can tell that they have a lot of seniors and big strong kids,” Medford head coach Ryan Brown said. “The physicality probably got to us a little bit. It was just a really physical game, and I think that led to some turnovers and us losing our composure a little bit in some situations with some of the turnovers.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.