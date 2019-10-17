Home / The Star News

Another 'grate' game



Somewhere in middle of the post-game huddle, Medford head coach Ted Wilson leads the celebration Friday after the Raiders beat Mosinee 35-14 to clinch a share of the Great Northern Conference championship, remain undefeated and earn the Cheese Grater Traveling Trophy for the first time. Medford aims to go to 9-0 this Friday at Merrill. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford running back Emett Grunwald sprints between Mosinee would-be tacklers Alex Wiedows (35) and Jake Klasinski on a 21-yard burst that led to a Raider touchdown early in Friday’s second quarter.Medford's Ean Wilson drops Mosinee quarterback Trey Fitzgerald for a sack and a 10-yard loss, effectively ended a third-quarter drive by the Indians. Clay Bowe (58) and Joe Gierl (65) also are in Mosinee's backfield. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 10:01am mattf
Raiders ride out Mosinee’s air raid, win 35-14

Power football prevailed over precision passing football Friday night and, as a result, there will be two new additions to Medford’s trophy case.
One, the Cheese Grater Trophy, isn’t likely to be permanent, but the traveling rivalry trophy is in Medford’s possession for at least the next year following the Raiders’ 35-14 win over Mosinee at frigid Raider Field.
The second will be a Great Northern Conference championship trophy that is Medford’s to keep after the team clinched at least a share of the league title while improving to 8-0 overall. Medford is a GNC champion for the fifth time in eight years and aims to complete the program’s first perfect regular season since 2000 this Friday with a win at Merrill.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

