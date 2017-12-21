Alumni hockey game Saturday

The Medford Hockey Association will hold its 15th annual alumni hockey games on Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Simek Recreation Center.

Two games are again planned for this year’s festivities. Face-off for the first game is set for 6 p.m. The second one will start at about 7:30 p.m. The games feature former players from Medford’s boys and girls high school hockey programs.

Puck toss contests, a 50-50 raffle, food and drinks will be available. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for those ages 12-17. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

Proceeds fund Medford Area Senior High alumni hockey scholarships and Medford’s high school and youth hockey programs.