Alexander, Schreiner compete with, against the state’s best

Medford’s Cade Alexander nearly finished off a no-hitter for West All-Stars in the first game and Rib Lake’s Zane Schreiner nearly cleared the bases at the end of the last game during the team’s 1-2 weekend at the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s 36th annual All-Star Classic in Oshkosh.

Alexander and Schreiner were among 72 of the state’s top senior baseball players who took part in the two-day, round-robin competition Friday and Saturday at E.J. Schneider Field.

The West team started with a 4-2 win over the East on Friday night but fell victim to one big inning in both of its games on Saturday, losing 7-3 to the North and 7-2 to the South.

The North and West both finished with 1-2 records, while the South and East All-Stars both went 2-1.

