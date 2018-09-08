Home / The Star News / Alexander hits first team twice; McMurry, Laher make the second team

Alexander hits first team twice; McMurry, Laher make the second team



Medford Post 147's Cade Alexander, shown here pitching in a regional win over Marathon July 22, was named a first-team pitcher and infielder on the 2018 All-Great Northern Legion Conference squad. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 8:40am mattf

Cade Alexander was a two-way first-team choice and four more members of Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team earned awards in the recent coaches’ vote for the 2018 All-Great Northern Legion Conference teams.
Alexander was a unanimous choice as one of the top two pitchers in the conference and he was selected as one of the top four infielders. John McMurry was named a second-team pitcher, while Jon Laher was named the second-team catcher.
Infielder Zach Haynes and outfielder Ray Zirngible earned honorable mention.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here