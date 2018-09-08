Alexander hits first team twice; McMurry, Laher make the second team

Cade Alexander was a two-way first-team choice and four more members of Medford’s American Legion Post 147 baseball team earned awards in the recent coaches’ vote for the 2018 All-Great Northern Legion Conference teams.

Alexander was a unanimous choice as one of the top two pitchers in the conference and he was selected as one of the top four infielders. John McMurry was named a second-team pitcher, while Jon Laher was named the second-team catcher.

Infielder Zach Haynes and outfielder Ray Zirngible earned honorable mention.

