After Stratford loss, Raiders look to get back on track at Antigo

Medford’s Carson Church gets close to breaking loose from Max Schwabe’s grip during the first period of their 132-pound match Tuesday at Raider Hall. Church nearly upset the 30-1 Stratford wrestler, but Schwabe’s reversal in the final seconds gave him a 5-4 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Hayden Johnson is taken down by Stratford's Hunter Ford early in their 170-pound match, won by Ford in a 15-0 technical fall. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/10/2019 - 8:43am mattf

Medford’s Andy Poetzl got a quick 30-second pin at 138 pounds, but he was the only Raider to put one in the win column Tuesday in a 68-6 non-conference dual-meet loss to Stratford in the wrestlers’ home opener at Raider Hall.
Fielding an available crew of just eight wrestlers, the Raiders were up against some steep odds while facing Wisconsin’s top-ranked Division 3 team.
“We knew it was going to be a tough dual,” Marcis said. “We knew it was going to be hard to win with all the forfeits. Stratford’s a great team. We came out tonight with the idea that everybody had a job to do. Some kids did their job and some didn’t.”
Poetzl’s job was to take care of freshman Gavin Kirsch in his match and he did it quickly and efficiently to finally get Medford on the scoreboard after Stratford scored the first 59 team points.
