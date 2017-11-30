As advertised, Rib Lake’s depth shows up in first win

Guard Levi Ewan started strong, big man Nick Gerstberger had a huge second half and the Rib Lake Redmen got solid contributions from everyone in between while earning a 68-50 win over visiting Abbotsford Tuesday in the season’s first boys basketball game for both teams.

Gerstberger poured in a game-high 24 points, 17 of which came in the second half. Ewan’s nine points led Rib Lake as it pulled out to a 34-21 halftime lead, though he had plenty of help.

“I was pretty happy with the team effort,” head coach Bruce Peterson said. “The boys played well and hustled the whole game. It was nice to have such a deep bench as Abby got in foul trouble in the first half and we were able to get good minutes from our bench to keep us out of foul trouble.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.