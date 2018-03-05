Home / The Star News / Added depth makes a difference for Gilman girls track

Gilman’s Dayne Tallier sprints to a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash during Tuesday’s Gilman Invitational. His time was 12.51 seconds. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star NewsGilman's Emma Benninger (l.), Mikayla Waichulis and Camryn Skabroud push through the 1,600-meter run during Tuesday's home meet. Photo by Donald Watson/The Star News
Thu, 05/03/2018 - 9:00am mattf

While April was a frustrating month for local athletes, it was a valuable month for the Gilman Pirates, who added some valuable depth to their girls track and field roster and it’s showing in the team results.
The Lady Pirates may not have won any events in Tuesday’s 10-team Gilman Invitational but they did enough to score 70 points and finish sixth, not far behind fifth-place Colby (78) and well ahead of the bottom four teams Cornell-Lake Holcombe (49), Mercer (41), Owen-Withee (35) and Bruce (18).
Cadott edged Greenwood 97-96 to win the team title in a closely-contested meet that went down to the last race. Loyal (89) and Spencer (85) weren’t far behind.
The additions of Evelyn Fryza, Lydia Syryczuk and Emma Benninger have allowed the Pirates to add points in the field and in distance events and enter more relay races than they probably expected when the season began.
