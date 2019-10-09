9/9 prep scoreboard
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 10:00am mattf
Prentice evens the score after Saturday loss to Pirates
VOLLEYBALL
Prentice def. Gilman 16-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15
Next: Colby at Gilman, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY SCHEDULE
Medford cross country at Marshfield Invitational, first M.S. race at 4:15 p.m. UPDATE: Site changed from Frey Field to Wildwood Park in Marshfield.
Eau Claire Regis girls tennis at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
Prentice-Rib Lake cross country at Phillips Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Rib Lake volleyball at Greenwood Quad, 5 p.m.
Rhinelander volleyball at Medford, 7 p.m.
Antigo boys soccer at Medford, 7 p.m.