9/7 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Gilman wins Prentice Invitational

Gilman def. Butternut 2-0

Gilman def. Three Lakes 2-0

Gilman def. Flambeau 2-0

Gilman def. Prentice 2-1

Gilman def. Ladysmith 2-1

(Both third games were 16-14 wins)

Next: Prentice at Gilman, Monday at 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford Triangular

Arcadia 4, Medford 3

Arcadia 7, Altoona-Fall Creek 1

Medford 12, Altoona-Fall Creek 0

Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lakeland Quad

Ashland 3-0, Medford 2-1, Merrill 1-2, Lakeland 0-3

Medford 4, Merrill 3

Medford 4, Lakeland 3

Ashland 5, Medford 2

Next: Eau Claire Regis at Medford, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mellen Copper Falls Invitational

Boys

1. Moose Lake, Minn. Co-op, 61

2. Solon Springs, 80

3. Ironwood, Mich., 82

4. Chequamegon, 96

5. Prentice-Rib Lake, 140

6. Butternut, 156

7. Wakefield-Bessemer, Mich., 165

8. Hurley, 200

9. Washburn, 207

10. Drummond, 224

Ewen-Trout Creek, Mich., Mellen, South Shore and Winter, incomplete

Winner was Owen Dickenson, Solon Springs, 16:50.9. Peyton Enders, P-RL, 5th at 18:09.3.

Girls

1. Chequamegon, 45

2. Moose Lake, Minn. Co-op, 69

3. Wakefield-Bessemer, Mich., 91

4. Solon Springs, 98

5. Ironwood, Mich., 109

6. Hurley, 120

7. Washburn, 153

8. Mellen, 181

Prentice-Rib Lake, Butternut, Drummond, Ewen-Trout Creek, Mich., South Shore and Winter, incomplete

Winner was Claudia Lasiowski, Chequamegon, 20:42.3. Serena Moore, P-RL, 3rd at 21:36.3.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Phillips Invitational, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.