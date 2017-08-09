Home / The Star News / 9/7 Prep scoreboard

Gilman's Cooper Sherfield keeps a fourth-game point alive pushing the ball over the net and past Spencer's Promise Ngirwe during Thursday's Eastern Cloverbelt Conference thriller. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Mallory Rudolph gets a breath during her fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle Thursday against Rhinelander. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 09/08/2017 - 2:29pm mattf
Medford gets two wins at Lakeland; swimmers and Lady Pirates fall two points short

BOYS SOCCER
Medford 2, Lakeland 1
Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Medford def. Lakeland 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
At 2-0, Medford already is the only undefeated team left in GNC
Next: Medford at Merrill Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Spencer def. Gilman 25-16, 13-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13
Spencer extends program’s Eastern Cloverbelt Conference winning streak to 46 straight matches.
Next: Gilman at Cadott Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Rhinelander 86, Medford 84
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS
Rhinelander at Medford, ppd. due to rain. Make-up date is Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m.
Next: Medford & Phillips at Antigo, Monday at 3 p.m.

