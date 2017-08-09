9/7 Prep scoreboard
BOYS SOCCER
Medford 2, Lakeland 1
Next: Antigo at Medford, Tuesday at 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Medford def. Lakeland 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
At 2-0, Medford already is the only undefeated team left in GNC
Next: Medford at Merrill Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
Spencer def. Gilman 25-16, 13-25, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13
Spencer extends program’s Eastern Cloverbelt Conference winning streak to 46 straight matches.
Next: Gilman at Cadott Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rhinelander 86, Medford 84
Next: Medford at Tomahawk, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rhinelander at Medford, ppd. due to rain. Make-up date is Sept. 15 at 3:30 p.m.
Next: Medford & Phillips at Antigo, Monday at 3 p.m.