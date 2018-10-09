Home / The Star News / 9/7 football scoreboard

9/7 football scoreboard



Medford's Doug Way wraps up Rhinelander ball carrier Drake Martin and Ean Wilson arrives to finish off the tackle for loss during the fourth quarter of the Raiders' 36-7. Wilson and Way also connected on the game-clinching 29-yard touchdown pass a few plays earlier. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Kellvin Krizan breaks a tackle and is off to the races on a 69-yard first-quarter touchdown run during the Pirates' 35-0 win over Owen-Withee Friday. Photo by David King/The Star News
Mon, 09/10/2018 - 10:42am mattf
Raiders and Pirates earn conference wins

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Medford 36, Rhinelander 7
Ean Wilson 26 carries, 173 yards, 2 TDs plus a 29-yard TD pass
Next: Menominee, Mich. at Medford, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Antigo 28, Lakeland 13
Ashland 20, Mosinee 17
Merrill 26, Wausau East 14 (nc)

Standings
Ashland 2-0, 3-1; Medford 2-0, 2-2; Mosinee 1-1, 2-2; Antigo 1-1, 1-3; Merrill 0-1, 1-3; Rhinelander 0-1, 1-3; Lakeland 0-2, 1-3.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Gilman 35, Owen-Withee 0
Maverick Birkenholz and Kellvin Krizan both over 100 yards rushing, Krizan scores 2 TDs.
Next: Gilman at Thorp, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Loyal 46, Greenwood 8
W.R. Assumption 46, Athens 22
Abbotsford 41, Thorp 0

Standings
Loyal 2-0, 3-1; Abbotsford 2-0, 3-1; Gilman 1-1, 3-1; Athens 1-1, 2-2; Greenwood 1-1, 2-2; W.R. Assumption 1-1, 1-3; Thorp 0-2, 0-3; Owen-Withee 0-2, 0-4.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Northland Pines 26, Rib Lake-Prentice 14 (nc)
Kai Vedder 22 carries, 137 yards
Next: Marathon at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.

Stratford 49, Tomahawk 7
Edgar 46, Auburndale 6
Marathon 47, Chequamegon 14

Standings
Edgar 2-0, 4-0; Stratford 2-0, 3-1; Marathon 1-0, 2-2; Rib Lake-Prentice 1-0, 2-2; Tomahawk 0-2, 2-2; Chequamegon 0-2, 1-3; Auburndale 0-2, 0-4.

