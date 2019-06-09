9/5 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Medford def. Northland Pines 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 17-25, 15-12

Kamry Albrecht 16 kills, 6 solo blocks

Next: Rhineland at Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Gilman def. Cadott 28-26, 22-25, 15-10

Bloomer def. Gilman 25-14, 25-21

Gilman vs. Somerset, no report

Next: Gilman at Prentice Invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Medford 4, Mosinee 0

AJ Adleman 2 goals

Next: Medford hosts Triangular with Arcadia and Altoona-Fall Creek, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Medford 87, Ladysmith Co-op 83

Next: Medford at Antigo, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Medford 3, Stevens Point Pacelli 2 (meet suspended due to darkness)

Next: Medford at Lakeland Quad, Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Marathon Invitational

Girls

1. Auburndale, 35

2. Marathon, 66

3. Prentice-Rib Lake, 94

4. Three Lakes-Phelps, 98

5. Merrill, 105

6. Nekoosa, 139

7. Pittsville, 205

Athens and Wittenberg-Birnamwood, incomplete

Individual winner Elizabeth Schmidt, Merrill, 20:11.8; Prentice-Rib Lake’s Serena Moore, 4th, 21:25.9.

Boys

1. Auburndale, 61

2. Athens, 71

3. Marathon, 73

4. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 78

5. Merrill, 97

6. Nekoosa, 147

7. Prentice-Rib Lake, 156

8. Pittsville, 122

Three Lakes-Phelps, incomplete

Individual winner Johnathon Nowacki, Athens, 16:52.1; Prentice-Rib Lake’s Peyton Enders, 7th, 18:16.9.

Next: Prentice-Rib Lake at Mellen Copper Falls Invitational, noon.