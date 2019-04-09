9/3 prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Gilman def. Abbotsford 22-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-10, 15-12
Next: Gilman at Cadott Quad, Thursday at 5 p.m.
Rib Lake def. Spencer 25-20, 25-17, 25-10
Next: Rib Lake at Greenwood Quad, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lakeland 1, Medford 0
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Mosinee Invitational
Girls
1. Medford, 26
2. Mosinee, 51
3. Rhinelander, 95
4. Edgar, 100
5. Spencer, 154
6. Adams-Friendship, 174
7. Crandon, 193
8. Waupaca, 194
1. Franny Seidel, Med., 20:45.4; 2. Alicia Kawa, Med., 21:02.6.
Boys
1. Medford, 35
2. Mosinee, 53
3. Rhinelander, 64
4. Waupaca, 82
5. Spencer, 130
6. Crandon, 184
Adams-Friendship and Edgar, incomplete
1. Eric Kordus, Mos., 17:23.4; 2. Joey Sullivan, Med., 17:56.6.
Next: Medford at Marshfield Invitational, Sept. 10 at 4:15 p.m.
Loyal-Greenwood Invitational
Girls
1. Fall Creek, 67
2. Altoona, 77
3. Neillsville-Granton, 93
4. McDonell Central, 98
5. Loyal-Greenwood, 106
6. Chippewa Valley, 109
7. Thorp-Gilman, 149
8. Columbus Catholic
Owen-Withed, Mondovi and Stanley-Boyd, incomplete
Winner: Savannah Schley, L-G, 21:10.8
Boys
1. McDonell Central, 44
2. Altoona, 62
3. Chippewa Valley, 76
4. Neillsville-Granton, 125
5. Fall Creek, 126
6. Stanley-Boyd, 166
7. Thorp-Gilman, 169
8. Loyal-Greenwood, 185
9. Mondovi, 213
Columbus Catholic and Owen-Withee, incomplete
Winner: Taytor Lowry, Neillsville-Granton, 18:00.6
Next: Thorp-Gilman at Stanley-Boyd Invitational, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.