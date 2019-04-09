9/3 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Gilman def. Abbotsford 22-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-10, 15-12

Next: Gilman at Cadott Quad, Thursday at 5 p.m.

Rib Lake def. Spencer 25-20, 25-17, 25-10

Next: Rib Lake at Greenwood Quad, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Lakeland 1, Medford 0

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Mosinee Invitational

Girls

1. Medford, 26

2. Mosinee, 51

3. Rhinelander, 95

4. Edgar, 100

5. Spencer, 154

6. Adams-Friendship, 174

7. Crandon, 193

8. Waupaca, 194

1. Franny Seidel, Med., 20:45.4; 2. Alicia Kawa, Med., 21:02.6.

Boys

1. Medford, 35

2. Mosinee, 53

3. Rhinelander, 64

4. Waupaca, 82

5. Spencer, 130

6. Crandon, 184

Adams-Friendship and Edgar, incomplete

1. Eric Kordus, Mos., 17:23.4; 2. Joey Sullivan, Med., 17:56.6.

Next: Medford at Marshfield Invitational, Sept. 10 at 4:15 p.m.

Loyal-Greenwood Invitational

Girls

1. Fall Creek, 67

2. Altoona, 77

3. Neillsville-Granton, 93

4. McDonell Central, 98

5. Loyal-Greenwood, 106

6. Chippewa Valley, 109

7. Thorp-Gilman, 149

8. Columbus Catholic

Owen-Withed, Mondovi and Stanley-Boyd, incomplete

Winner: Savannah Schley, L-G, 21:10.8

Boys

1. McDonell Central, 44

2. Altoona, 62

3. Chippewa Valley, 76

4. Neillsville-Granton, 125

5. Fall Creek, 126

6. Stanley-Boyd, 166

7. Thorp-Gilman, 169

8. Loyal-Greenwood, 185

9. Mondovi, 213

Columbus Catholic and Owen-Withee, incomplete

Winner: Taytor Lowry, Neillsville-Granton, 18:00.6

Next: Thorp-Gilman at Stanley-Boyd Invitational, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.