9/29 football scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Mosinee 42, Medford 7

Merrill 41, Rhinelander 21

Ashland 46, Lakeland 40

Antigo 49, Wausau East 8 (nc) (Sat.)

Standings: Antigo 4-0 GNC, 6-1 overall; Mosinee 4-1, 4-3; Merrill 3-1, 4-3; Ashland 2-2, 3-4; Medford 1-3, 1-6; Lakeland 1-4, 2-5; Rhinelander 0-4, 1-6.

Next: Medford at Merrill, Friday at 7 p.m.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE

Tomahawk 58, Rib Lake-Prentice 46

Edgar 35, Marathon 12

Stratford 40, Auburndale 7

Eleva-Strum 46, Chequamegon 12 (nc)

Standings: Edgar 4-0 MW, 7-0 overall; Stratford 4-0, 6-1; Marathon 3-1, 5-2; Auburndale 2-3, 3-4; Tomahawk 2-3, 3-4; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-4, 1-6; Chequamegon 0-4, 0-7.

Next: Edgar at Rib Lake-Prentice (RL), Friday at 7 p.m.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE

Athens 20, Gilman 12

Abbotsford 28, Owen-Withee 19

Loyal 56, Thorp 20

W.R. Assumption 48, Greenwood 14

Standings: Abbotsford 5-0 CW, 6-1 overall; Loyal 5-0, 5-2; W.R. Assumption 3-2, 4-3; Owen-Withee 3-2, 3-4; Athens 2-3, 2-5; Gilman 1-4, 3-4; Thorp 1-4, 2-5; Greenwood 0-5, 1-6.

Next: Loyal at Gilman, Friday at 7 p.m.