9/27-28 prep weekend scoreboard

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Medford 35, Wausau East 0 (nc)

Ean Wilson 199 yards, surpasses Cole Garczynski’s school record of 3,127 career rushing yards.

Rhinelander 20, Antigo 10

Mosinee 45, Lakeland 35

Merrill 35, Ashland 14

Standings: Medford 3-0 conf., 6-0 overall; Mosinee 3-0, 4-2; Rhinelander 2-1, 5-1; Antigo 2-2, 2-4; Merrill 1-2, 1-5; Lakeland 1-3, 3-3; Ashland 0-4, 0-6.

Oct. 4: Medford at Antigo, Rhinelander at Mosinee.

Oct. 5: Lakeland at Merrill, Crivitz vs. Ashland at D.C. Everest.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Gilman 27, Thorp 0

Athens 12, Greenwood 6

Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12

Abbotsford 59, W.R. Assumption 7

Standings: Abbotsford 4-0 conf., 6-0 overall; Athens 4-0, 5-1; Loyal 3-1, 3-3; Greenwood 2-2, 4-2; Gilman 2-2, 4-2; Thorp 1-3, 2-4; Owen-Withee 0-4, 0-6; W.R. Assumption 0-4, 0-6.

Oct. 4: W.R. Assumption at Gilman, Greenwood at Abbotsford, Owen-Withee at Thorp, Loyal at Athens.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

Tomahawk 36, Rib Lake-Prentice 0

Stratford 55, Auburndale 0

Edgar 48, Marathon 0

Standings: Stratford 3-0, 6-0; Edgar 2-0, 6-0; Auburndale 2-2, 4-2; Marathon 1-2, 1-4; Tomahawk 1-2, 1-5; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-3, 0-6.

Oct. 4: Edgar at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Marathon at Stratford, Mayville at Auburndale, Tomahawk at Hurley.

MEDFORD VOLLEYBALL INVITATIONAL

Pool A: Gilman 1-1, Ashland 1-1, Medford 1-1. Gilman wins point-differential tiebreaker

Pool B: Tomahawk 2-0, Columbus Catholic 1-1, Cadott 0-2.

Pool C: Bloomer 2-0, Newman Catholic 1-1, Stanley-Boyd 0-2.

Placement pools

1st-3rd: Bloomer 2-0, Gilman 1-1, Tomahawk 0-2

4th-6th: Columbus Catholic 2-0, Newman Catholic 1-1, Ashland 0-2

7th-9th: Cadott 2-0, Medford 1-1, Stanley-Boyd 0-2.

Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.; Medford at Antigo, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GNC TENNIS TOURNAMENT

At Rhinelander

Medford finishes 4th. #2 doubles team of Kailee Mann/Brooke Sommer wins flight championship; #1 doubles team of Lauryn Strick/Elaine Schumacher earns honorable mention; #3 doubles team of Jordaan Clark/Kelsey Jascor gets honorable mention.

Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Columbus Catholic subsectional, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.

U of M ROY GRIAK CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL

Medford girls finish 5th out of 50 teams in Maroon Division

Franny Seidel 26th out of 509 runners (20:38.7)

Alicia Kawa 39th (20:54.6)

Bryn Fronk 57th (21:15.8)

Jennifer Kahn 62nd (21:23.1)

Medford boys finish 43rd out of 50 teams in Maroon Division

Joey Sullivan 46th out of 561 runners (17:47.1)

Logan Searles 180th (18:56.3)

Austin Shaw 188th (18:58.4)

Next: Medford Invitational at Black River Golf Course Thursday. Middle school races start at 4 p.m. Varsity races start at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Shawano at Medford, canceled

Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 4 p.m.