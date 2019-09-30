Home / The Star News / 9/27-28 prep weekend scoreboard

Gilman defensive back Ethan Person breaks up a pass and gets assistance from Kade Kroeplin during the Pirates' 27-0 homecoming victory over Thorp Friday night. Photo by Brian Wilson/ The Star NewsRib Lake-Prentice's Josh Jast and Isaiah Nelson pull down Tomahawk ball carrier Cody Jablonski after a sizable second-quarter gain during the Hawks' 36-0 loss to the Hatchets Friday night. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Jaiden Sedivy tips the volleyball over the attempted block by Medford's Kamry Albrecht during the first round of action at Saturday's Medford Invitational. Medford won this match 26-24, 21-25, 15-11. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Bella Veal looks to spike the ball past Gilman's Emma Grunseth and Grace Grunseth during game three of Medford's first-round win. Gilman, Ashland and Medford all went 1-1 in pool play. Gilman won the point-differential tiebreaker to advance to the afternoon championship pool, where the Pirates finished second. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Medford 35, Wausau East 0 (nc)
Ean Wilson 199 yards, surpasses Cole Garczynski’s school record of 3,127 career rushing yards.
Rhinelander 20, Antigo 10
Mosinee 45, Lakeland 35
Merrill 35, Ashland 14
Standings: Medford 3-0 conf., 6-0 overall; Mosinee 3-0, 4-2; Rhinelander 2-1, 5-1; Antigo 2-2, 2-4; Merrill 1-2, 1-5; Lakeland 1-3, 3-3; Ashland 0-4, 0-6.
Oct. 4: Medford at Antigo, Rhinelander at Mosinee.
Oct. 5: Lakeland at Merrill, Crivitz vs. Ashland at D.C. Everest.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Gilman 27, Thorp 0
Athens 12, Greenwood 6
Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12
Abbotsford 59, W.R. Assumption 7
Standings: Abbotsford 4-0 conf., 6-0 overall; Athens 4-0, 5-1; Loyal 3-1, 3-3; Greenwood 2-2, 4-2; Gilman 2-2, 4-2; Thorp 1-3, 2-4; Owen-Withee 0-4, 0-6; W.R. Assumption 0-4, 0-6.
Oct. 4: W.R. Assumption at Gilman, Greenwood at Abbotsford, Owen-Withee at Thorp, Loyal at Athens.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE FOOTBALL
Tomahawk 36, Rib Lake-Prentice 0
Stratford 55, Auburndale 0
Edgar 48, Marathon 0
Standings: Stratford 3-0, 6-0; Edgar 2-0, 6-0; Auburndale 2-2, 4-2; Marathon 1-2, 1-4; Tomahawk 1-2, 1-5; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-3, 0-6.
Oct. 4: Edgar at Rib Lake-Prentice (P), Marathon at Stratford, Mayville at Auburndale, Tomahawk at Hurley.

MEDFORD VOLLEYBALL INVITATIONAL
Pool A: Gilman 1-1, Ashland 1-1, Medford 1-1. Gilman wins point-differential tiebreaker
Pool B: Tomahawk 2-0, Columbus Catholic 1-1, Cadott 0-2.
Pool C: Bloomer 2-0, Newman Catholic 1-1, Stanley-Boyd 0-2.

Placement pools
1st-3rd: Bloomer 2-0, Gilman 1-1, Tomahawk 0-2
4th-6th: Columbus Catholic 2-0, Newman Catholic 1-1, Ashland 0-2
7th-9th: Cadott 2-0, Medford 1-1, Stanley-Boyd 0-2.
Next: Neillsville at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.; Medford at Antigo, Thursday at 7 p.m.

GNC TENNIS TOURNAMENT
At Rhinelander
Medford finishes 4th. #2 doubles team of Kailee Mann/Brooke Sommer wins flight championship; #1 doubles team of Lauryn Strick/Elaine Schumacher earns honorable mention; #3 doubles team of Jordaan Clark/Kelsey Jascor gets honorable mention.
Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Columbus Catholic subsectional, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.

U of M ROY GRIAK CROSS COUNTRY INVITATIONAL
Medford girls finish 5th out of 50 teams in Maroon Division
Franny Seidel 26th out of 509 runners (20:38.7)
Alicia Kawa 39th (20:54.6)
Bryn Fronk 57th (21:15.8)
Jennifer Kahn 62nd (21:23.1)

Medford boys finish 43rd out of 50 teams in Maroon Division
Joey Sullivan 46th out of 561 runners (17:47.1)
Logan Searles 180th (18:56.3)
Austin Shaw 188th (18:58.4)
Next: Medford Invitational at Black River Golf Course Thursday. Middle school races start at 4 p.m. Varsity races start at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER
Shawano at Medford, canceled
Next: Medford at Mosinee, Thursday at 4 p.m.

