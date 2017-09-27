9/26 prep scoreboard
VOLLEYBALL
Medford def. Antigo 15-25, 26-24, 25-22, 24-26, 15-9
Next: Mosinee at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Medford and Mosinee tied for first in GNC at 6-1
Rib Lake def. Phillips 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22
Next: Rib Lake at Marathon Marawood Crossover, Saturday at 2 p.m. Rib Lake faces Marathon, Auburndale and Assumption.
Gilman def. Loyal 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17
Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Medford at Edgar Invitational
Boys
1. Medford, 35
2. Columbus Catholic, 82
3. Loyal-Greenwood, 85
4. Mosinee, 91
5. Neillsville-Granton, 134
6. Owen-Withee, 168
7. Edgar, 178
8. Crandon, 185
9. Westfield-Montello, 197
10. Pittsville, 279
Medalist: Trey Ulrich, Med., 16:44.9.
Top 10: 4. Derek Rudolph, 17:30.6; 7. Ray Zirngible, 17:45.2; 9. Mason Rudolph, 18:19.2.
Girls
1. Medford, 31
2. Mosinee, 73
3. Neillsville-Granton, 107
4. Loyal-Greenwood, 135
5. Westfield-Montello, 136
6. Columbus Catholic, 158
7. Edgar, 171
8. Crandon, 189
9. Owen-Withee, 191.
Medalist: Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 18:58.2
Top 10: 3. Franny Seidel, 20:23.4; 5. Lauren Meyer, 20:39.2; 6. Alicia Kawa, 20:44; 8. Karli Higgins, 21:16.8; 9. Paige Brandner, 21:19.
Next: Medford Invitational at Black River Golf Course, Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Amherst Co-op 3, Medford 2
Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Altoona 6, Medford 1
Next: WIAA Div. 2 Lakeland subsectional, Monday at 9 a.m.