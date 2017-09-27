9/26 prep scoreboard

VOLLEYBALL

Medford def. Antigo 15-25, 26-24, 25-22, 24-26, 15-9

Next: Mosinee at Medford, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Medford and Mosinee tied for first in GNC at 6-1

Rib Lake def. Phillips 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22

Next: Rib Lake at Marathon Marawood Crossover, Saturday at 2 p.m. Rib Lake faces Marathon, Auburndale and Assumption.

Gilman def. Loyal 25-15, 22-25, 25-15, 25-17

Next: Gilman at Greenwood, Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Medford at Edgar Invitational

Boys

1. Medford, 35

2. Columbus Catholic, 82

3. Loyal-Greenwood, 85

4. Mosinee, 91

5. Neillsville-Granton, 134

6. Owen-Withee, 168

7. Edgar, 178

8. Crandon, 185

9. Westfield-Montello, 197

10. Pittsville, 279

Medalist: Trey Ulrich, Med., 16:44.9.

Top 10: 4. Derek Rudolph, 17:30.6; 7. Ray Zirngible, 17:45.2; 9. Mason Rudolph, 18:19.2.

Girls

1. Medford, 31

2. Mosinee, 73

3. Neillsville-Granton, 107

4. Loyal-Greenwood, 135

5. Westfield-Montello, 136

6. Columbus Catholic, 158

7. Edgar, 171

8. Crandon, 189

9. Owen-Withee, 191.

Medalist: Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 18:58.2

Top 10: 3. Franny Seidel, 20:23.4; 5. Lauren Meyer, 20:39.2; 6. Alicia Kawa, 20:44; 8. Karli Higgins, 21:16.8; 9. Paige Brandner, 21:19.

Next: Medford Invitational at Black River Golf Course, Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Amherst Co-op 3, Medford 2

Next: Northland Pines at Medford, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Altoona 6, Medford 1

Next: WIAA Div. 2 Lakeland subsectional, Monday at 9 a.m.