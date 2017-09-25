9/23 Prep scoreboard

GIRLS TENNIS

GNC tournament at Antigo

1. Antigo, 35 (159 total points)

2. Rhinelander, 32 (152 total points)

3. Medford, 20 (100 total points)

4. Lakeland, 10 (70 total points)

5. Columbus Catholic, 6 (36 total points)

6. Phillips, 2 (8 total points)

Next: Medford at Altoona, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

at Hayward Quad

Medford 4, Hayward 3

Rice Lake 6, Medford 0

Next: Amherst Co-op at Medford, Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Medford Invitational

1. Bloomer

2. Stanley-Boyd

3. Medford

4. Gilman

5. Medford JV

Next: Medford at Antigo, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

University of Minnesota Roy Griak Invitational

High School Maroon Division

Races shortened to 2 miles due to the heat.

Medford girls 17th out of 48 teams. Franny Seidel 36th out of 408 (13:06). Alicia Kawa 80th (13:36).

Medford boys 22nd out of 58 teams. Trey Ulrich 12th out of 499 (10:39), Derek Rudolph 18th (10:47).