9/22 Football scoreboard

Gilman's Tyler Boie avoid an ankle tackle by an Assumption defender and breaks loose for a 42-yard third-quarter gain. One play later, Zach Person scored from 9 yards out to pull the Pirates within 14-6. The Royals, however, scored late to clinch a 22-6 win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Trevor Kraemer (35) and Chett Grunwald pull down Antigo quarterback Matt Winter during the Raiders' 7-0 loss Friday night. Photo by Laura Harvey/Antigo Daily Journal
Mon, 09/25/2017 - 9:38am mattf
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
Antigo 7, Medford 0
Mosinee 35, Rhinelander 0
Wautoma 47, Ashland 12 (nc)
Merrill 44, Lakeland 6 (Sat.)
Standings: Antigo 4-0 conf. 5-1 overall; Mosinee 3-1, 3-3; Merrill 2-1, 3-3; Ashland 1-2, 2-4; Medford 1-2, 1-5; Lakeland 1-3, 2-4; Rhinelander 0-3, 1-5.
Sept. 29: Mosinee at Medford (homecoming), 7 p.m.

MARAWOOD CONFERENCE
Stratford 55, Rib Lake-Prentice 6
Marathon 35, Auburndale 13
Tomahawk 48, Chequamegon 0
Edgar 35, Loyal 0 (nc)
Standings: Edgar 3-0, 6-0; Stratford 3-0, 5-1; Marathon 3-0, 5-1; Auburndale 2-2, 3-3; Tomahawk 1-3, 2-4; Rib Lake-Prentice 0-3, 1-5; Chequamegon 0-4, 0-6.
Sept. 29: Rib Lake-Prentice at Tomahawk, 7 p.m.

CLOVERWOOD CONFERENCE
Assumption 22, Gilman 6
Owen-Withee 14, Thorp 12
Abbotsford 56, Greenwood 20
Edgar 35, Loyal 0 (nc)
Palmyra-Eagle 18, Athens 7 (nc-Sat.)
Standings: Abbotsford 4-0, 5-1; Loyal 4-0, 4-2; Owen-Withee 3-1, 3-3; Assumption 2-2, 3-3; Gilman 1-3, 3-3, Thorp 1-3, 2-4; Athens 1-3, 1-5; Greenwood 0-4, 1-5.
Sept. 29: Gilman at Athens, 7 p.m.

