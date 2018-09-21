Home / The Star News / 9/20 prep scoreboard

9/20 prep scoreboard



Gilman's freshman middle Aubrey Syryczuk challenges the right side of Owen-Withee's defense early in game two of the Pirates' 3-0 sweep over the Blackhawks in Thursday's home opener. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford junior Savannah Brandt transitions out of a turn during the 100-yard backstroke race Thursday against Tomahawk. The four-time GNC champs outscored Medford 100-70 in the home meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
VOLLEYBALL
Gilman defeated Owen-Withee 25-16, 25-14, 25-18
Next: Gilman at Medford Invitational, Saturday at 9 a.m.

Abbotsford defeated Rib Lake 25-15, 25-16, 25-21
Next: Rib Lake at Phillips, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING
Tomahawk 100, Medford 70
Next: Medford at Colby-Abbotsford, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS
Eau Claire Regis at Medford, ppd. to Monday at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER
Mosinee at Medford, ppd. to Monday at 5 p.m. (Stetsonville).

WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept. 21
Antigo football at Medford (homecoming), 7 p.m. (Follow @MattFreyMedford on Twitter for live updates)
Rib Lake-Prentice football at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 22
Gilman football at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 11 a.m. (Follow @MattFreyMedford on Twitter for live updates)
Medford girls tennis at Great Northern Conference tournament, hosted by Lakeland, 9 a.m.
Medford Volleyball Invitational (MAMS), 9 a.m. Nine-team tournament includes Stanley-Boyd, Ashland, Gilman, Columbus Catholic, Bloomer, Cadott, Newman Catholic and Tomahawk.

